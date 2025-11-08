Eagle Crashes Into Glass Window, Injuring Train Driver In Jammu And Kashmir

An eagle crashed into the windscreen of a train in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, landing inside the cabin and causing minor injuries to the locomotive pilot on Saturday.

The incident occurred in the Baramulla-Banihal train between Bijbehara and Anantnag railway stations.

In a video that has surfaced, the eagle can be seen on the floor of the locomotive cabin. The windscreen has a hole with glass shards all around. The locomotive pilot can be seen communicating via radio and continuing his duty despite some facial injuries.

The king of skies, now frightened in a corner of the engine cabin ,struck by the speeding train's windscreen of running train between Bijbehara and Anantnag.

Even strength has moments of helplessness. Nature's grace meets human speed.

Thank God, both the eagle & pilot are safe. pic.twitter.com/LAGsoLIiAJ — Ranjan jotshi (@RanjanJotshi) November 8, 2025

The train was halted at the Anantnag railway station, where the locomotive pilot received first aid.

In a similar incident, a Bengaluru-bound Air India Express flight was cancelled in September after an eagle hit the nose of the aircraft at the Vijayawada Airport in Andhra Pradesh, an airline official told PTI, adding that the bird strike happened before takeoff.

"The aircraft assigned to operate the Vijayawada-Bengaluru flight experienced a suspected bird strike at Vijayawada airport, leading to the cancellation of the service. We regret the inconvenience caused by circumstances beyond the airline's control," Air India Express said in a statement.