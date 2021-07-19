Each State Should Get Share Of Cauvery Water: Puducherry Lieutenant Governor

Tamilisai Soundararajan was speaking after laying the foundation for a project. (File)

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Monday said each riparian State depending on the Cauvery river should get their due share appropriately.

Her comments come amid Tamil Nadu's opposition to Karnataka's proposal to build the Mekedatu reservoir across the Cauvery river as it would adversely affect Tamil Nadu farmers and the State.

She was speaking after laying the foundation for a project of a voluntary organisation--Eeeram Foundation--in Pudhukuppam to desilt the water body in the village.

"Each of the riparian states depending on the Cauvery river for irrigation should get their due share in the river appropriately," she said.

Karaikal in the union territory is dependent on Cauvery water for its irrigation requirements as it lies at the tail end of the river basin.

The Rs 9,000 crore Mekedatu balancing reservoir and drinking water project across the Cauvery river in Ramanagara district in Karnataka aim at utilising 4.75 TMC of water for drinking purposes in Bengaluru and neighbouring areas besides generating 400 MW power.

Tamil Nadu has urged the Centre to not support Karnataka's initiative to build the reservoir. Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and the Union Territory of Puducherry are the lower riparian states.

