Dzukou Valley Fire Doused After 2 Weeks Of Air Force, NDRF Operations

The two-week long forest fire in Dzukou valley on Nagaland-Manipur border has been doused and no fresh fire or smoke was visible on Monday, the Nagaland State Disaster Management Authority (NSDMA) said. It said it will assess the damage caused to the forest, environment and other flora and fauna in Dzukou valley.

The Manipur government will also conduct similar exercise at their end of the Dzukou range.

The Indian Air force, the NDRF and other central forces who were involved in the operations to douse the fire will be de-inducted on Tuesday, officials added.

According to a statement, the Air Force airlifted firefighting equipment of the NDRF and State Disaster Response Force stationed at Dzukou valley base camp to Jakhama military helipad.

The firefighting equipment included NDRF tents, firefighting suits and batteries, among others.

IAF spokesperson Wing Commander Ratnakar Singh said four Mi-17V5 helicopters equipped with bambi buckets sprayed huge quantities of water to douse the wildfire.

He said responding to Nagaland government's requisition, the IAF started uninterrupted operations since January 1. A large number of volunteers and locals also helped the NDRF, IAF and army troops to douse the wildfire.

The wildfire broke out in Dzukou valley on December 29.