DUSU Election Results Live Update: ABVP Leading In All Four Posts

Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election result will be announced today. Vote counting is underway at the Community Hall of the Police Lines in northwest Delhi's Kingsway Camp. The result will be announced in the afternoon, as per the latest update given by DU Chief Election Officer Ashok Prasad.
16 candidates are in the fray for the four DUSU posts -- president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary-- form the central panel, which is elected for one year.
The RSS-affiliated ABVP had fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of DUSU president, Pradeep Tanwar for vice-president, Yogit Rathee for general secretary and Shivangi Kherwal for joint secretary.
The NSUI, the student wing of Congress party, pitted Chetna Tyagi for the post of president, Ankit Bharti for vice-president, Ashish Lamba for secretary and Abhishek Chaprana for joint secretary.
Around 40 per cent of the 1.3 lakh eligible students voted in the elections to the DUSU on Thursday.
NSUI's Chetna Tyagi is behind ABVP fielded candidate Akshit Dahiya. As per reports, ABVP is 1500 votes ahead of NSUI. Last year the DUSU's elected President, ABVP candidate, had recieved more than 20,000 votes.
While ABVP is still ahead in three posts-- President, Vice President and General Secretary-- the Congress affiliated NSUI is leading in the Joint Secretary post.
As many as 144 EVMs were used for students' union polls and 137 were used for college union polls. According to the initial trends, after the counting of votes from 45 EVMs, the ABVP was leading in all the four seats. The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) was in the second spot.
The vote counting of the DUSU election was supposed to start at 8.30 am but began after almost a two-hour delay as the candidates turned up late, an official said. The screens which show live counting faced technical issues after which candidates demanded that they be made functional. After one screen started functioning, the counting began around 10.30 am.
Last year, a total of 6,211 students opted for NOTA in DUSU election which was 30% of the total votes received by the winning President candidate.
The NSUI also alleged that the EVM malfunctioned at a college.
Ruchi Gupta, NSUI national in-charge tweeted, "Again, in Aryabhatt college, EVM is malfunctioning as usual AGAINST NSUI. When ballot is pressed for NSUI candidate, EVM does not light up to indicate registration of vote. Our rep is getting more details. "
However, an election committee member said the votes were being cast but there was some problem with the light that glows. The EVM was replaced, he said, adding 152 votes had been cast.
Last year the ABVP had won three posts, while the NSUI had won one post. The DUSU polls had recorded 44.46 per cent voter turnout last year.
"#ABVP is Winning all 4 Seats in #DUSU," tweeted Rohit Chahal, National Media In-Charge and In-Charge of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh at Bharatiya Janata Party (Youth Wing).
While the main DUSU result is yet to be declared, the individual college results have been declared yesterday. ABVP has claimed victory in 10 colleges and NSUI has claimed victory in 23 as per the data shared by Ruchi Gupta, National in-charge, NSUI.
However, in the college students unions, both the ABVP and the NSUI claimed to have won the majority.
"We have won majority of seats in colleges' students' union. The NSUI has been spreading lies that they have won more seats. They have even projected our winning candidates as their's," said Siddharth Yadav, state ABVP secretary.
As per report, there is a close tussle between ABVP and Congress' student wing NSUI for the Joint Secretary post, while ABVP is still leading ahead of all in all the four posts.
DUSU election vote counting is underway at the Community Hall of the Police Lines in northwest Delhi's Kingsway Camp.
As per the initial trends, RSS affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) is leading on all the four positions in the DUSU.