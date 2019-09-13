DUSU Election Results Live Update: ABVP Leading In All Four Posts

DUSU election 2019: Around 40% of the 1.3 lakh eligible students voted in the DUSU elections on Thursday.

Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) election result will be announced today. Vote counting is underway at the Community Hall of the Police Lines in northwest Delhi's Kingsway Camp. The result will be announced in the afternoon, as per the latest update given by DU Chief Election Officer Ashok Prasad.

16 candidates are in the fray for the four DUSU posts -- president, vice president, secretary and joint secretary-- form the central panel, which is elected for one year.

The RSS-affiliated ABVP had fielded Akshit Dahiya for the post of DUSU president, Pradeep Tanwar for vice-president, Yogit Rathee for general secretary and Shivangi Kherwal for joint secretary.

The NSUI, the student wing of Congress party, pitted Chetna Tyagi for the post of president, Ankit Bharti for vice-president, Ashish Lamba for secretary and Abhishek Chaprana for joint secretary.

Around 40 per cent of the 1.3 lakh eligible students voted in the elections to the DUSU on Thursday.