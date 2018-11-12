Days After Their Expulsion, OP Chautala's Daughter-In-Law Defends Sons

Naina Chautala says she was "shocked" to hear allegations against her sons. (File)

A day after Hisar MP Dushyant Chautala and his brother brother Digvijay Chautala refused to accept their expulsions from the INLD amid a family feud, their mother and Dabwali MLA Naina Chautala on Sunday attacked the detractors, saying late Devi Lal nurtured the party but some "15-odd people" are eating it like termites.

"Tau Devi Lal planted the tree which became INLD, he nurtured it all his life, but some 15-odd people have infested it like termites and are eating it," she said addressing a gathering of women supporters.

She said both her sons Dushyant and Digvijay, who headed the now disbanded Indian National Students Organisation, were working hard to strengthen the party at grassroots, but some people in the party were not happy with their hard work and have been trying to sideline them.

"I was shocked and hurt that accusations of indiscipline were levelled against my children. They were victimised because some supporters raised slogans in their favour (in an INLD rally). If someone raises slogans in your favour, I don't think that amounts to indiscipline. Do you think Dushyant and Digvijay are undisciplined?," asked Ms Naina.

She said her husband Ajay Chatuala had given 40 years to the Indian National Lok Dal.

Naina Chautala appealed to workers to realise the dreams of former Deputy Prime Minister Devi Lal and INLD president and former Chief Minister Om Prakash Chautala.

"We need to get united for the party to ensure that the INLD comes to power in the state," she said.

She appealed to the women workers to strengthen the party.

"You all must strengthen the party because all is not well in it these days. All is not well in the party for which Tau Devi Lal gave his life. You have to realise the dreams of Devi Lal. You have to strengthen the party for which Om Prakash Chautala ji and Ajay Singh ji made so much contribution," she said.

Meanwhile, Ajay Chautala and Dushyant Chautala met party workers in Rewari and Delhi respectively while Digvijay met supporters in Bhiwani on Sunday.

Talking to reporters in Bhiwani, Digvijay Chautala ruled out the possibility of any mediation by Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal to arrest the feud within the INLD and Chautala family.

Digvijay Chautala made the remarks, when asked if Ajay Chautala was likely to meet Mr Badal in coming days to seek his mediation to bridge the widening rift within the Chautala family.

"After Devi Lal ji, Badal Sahab is the most respected elder in our family. But the question of mediation does not arise..," Mr Digvijay said.

Badals and Chautalas have shared close family ties over several decades.

On Saturday, Dushyant Chautala had refused to accept his expulsion and that of his brother Digvijay Chautala from the INLD, claiming that the party's national executive had not met and the sack order was not issued by party president Om Prakash Chautala.

Dushyant Chautala said only the INLD's national executive or a committee headed by the party president could take action against him.

On November 2, an INLD press release, quoting their grandfather Om Prakash Chautala had announced their expulsion following an inquiry which found them guilty of "indiscipline".

Both of them are the sons of Ajay Chautala, who is pitted against his younger brother Abhay Chautala in the power struggle.

The two leaders were suspended after their supporters allegedly shouted slogans at an INLD rally in Gohana, apparently targeting Abhay Chautala.

Om Prakash Chautala and son Ajay Chautala are serving a 10-year-sentence for a junior teachers' recruitment scam in Haryana.

Ajay Chautala is currently out on a two-week parole.

