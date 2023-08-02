BJP Ally's Haryana Riots Comment Underlines Political Friction

Dushyant Chautala blamed the organisers of the Haryana rally.

The strain in ties between the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) and BJP, which govern Haryana together, was laid bare once again following the violence that began in the Nuh district on Monday. In a statement on the carnage that has left six people dead and scores of establishments burned down, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, the leader of the JJP, appeared to criticise the handling of the situation.

"The yatra organisers did not give complete information about the procession to the district administration, which resulted in the violence. Strict action will follow against those responsible for the incident," he said.

Mr Chautala's comments on the Nuh violence appeared to blame the organisers of the religious rally, who have ties to the BJP, and contradicted his partner.

On Tuesday, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar of the BJP had said he suspected a "conspiracy" behind Monday's clashes and called the incident "unfortunate." He claimed that some people conspired an attack on those taking part in the yatra and the police, leading to violence at several places.

Mr Khattar said, "This is an unfortunate incident. A yatra was being organised, during which some people conspired an attack on those taking part in the procession and the police. Violence was reported at several places. There seems to be a big conspiracy behind this."

The Chief Minister's comment came after the violence claimed six lives, including two police home guards. He vowed strict action against those found responsible. Schools, colleges, and workplaces in Nuh have returned to normal functioning as the situation stabilizes, and mobile internet services have been restored, authorities said.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), Crime, Varun Dahiya urged locals not to pay heed to rumours or misinformation on social media, saying, "All schools, colleges, and workplaces are functioning as normal. There are no restrictions on the movement of traffic. The suspension of internet services has also been lifted. However, I would urge one and all not to pay heed to rumours or misinformation on social media. If anyone has any information, he can reach us on the helpline number 112."

The rising tensions between the BJP and JJP come ahead of the elections next year, with both parties being non-committal on continuing the alliance. The JJP has expressed discomfort over the BJP-led centre's stand on issues such as farmers' and the wrestlers' protest, which directly affect its vote bank. In the 2019 Assembly elections, the BJP fell short of a majority by six MLAs in the 90-member House and turned to the newly formed JJP for support.

