Durga Puja: Mamata Banerjee Inaugurates 11 'Pujos' In Kolkata, Shares Pics

Durga Puja: Mamata Banerjee shares pictures from Durga Puja inaugural ceremonies.

Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee inaugurated 11 Durga Puja pandals in south Kolkata on Monday. "What a joy," she wrote on Twitter, sharing pictures of the grand Durga puja pandals and ceremonies.

"Delighted to share some vignettes of Durga pujo from last evening. Warmest greetings and best wishes to all my brothers and sisters," the Chief Minister said.

What a joy it was to inaugurate 11 pujos in south #Kolkata Delighted to share some vignettes of Durga pujo from last evening. Warmest greetings and best wishes to all my brothers and sisters. pic.twitter.com/3c3SkQU8xb — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) October 1, 2019

Ms Banerjee had visited community Durga Puja pandals on Sunday as well and had shared pictures of the inauguration ceremonies.

The countdown to Durga Puja our biggest festival has begun. Like every year I visited a few community Durga Puja pandals. Here are some moments from today's inaugurations. It feels great to see everyone get ready to celebrate the much awaited festivities. Best wishes to all. pic.twitter.com/BicmpN8wtK — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 29, 2019

"The countdown to Durga Puja our biggest festival has begun. Like every year I visited a few community Durga Puja pandals. Here are some moments from today's inaugurations. It feels great to see everyone get ready to celebrate the much awaited festivities. Best wishes to all," she wrote, along with some pictures of her visiting the pandals.

On Mahalaya, the homecoming of Godess Durga, which was celebrated on Saturday, Ms Banerjee had wished everyone on the "beginning of Devipokkho".

Best wishes to all on the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, the beginning of Devipokkho — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 27, 2019

Tomorrow is #Mahalaya, the end of Pitri Paksha and the beginning of Matri Paksha. We are still very moved by the early morning recital of Mahisasur Mardini on All India Radio, year after year — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) September 27, 2019

The Durga Puja festivities will begin on Panchami, October 3, Thursday, and would continue till Vijaya Dashami, October 8, Tuesday. For these five days, devotees gather in Durga Puja pandals, worship the Goddess and enjoy cultural programs before the idols are immersed on Vijay Dashami.

This year, many initiatives are being taken in Bengal for an environment-friendly Durga Puja. The pollution watchdog in the state has prohibited use of synthetic paint or colour containing toxic metals like mercury, cadmium, and lead for idols. There are also restrictions on use of loudspeakers between 10 pm and 6 am, with a total ban on Disk Jockeys (DJs) during idol immersion.

A mobile app, "Poribesh" has also been launched to generate awareness on green norms among Durga puja organisers.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.