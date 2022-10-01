Durga Puja 2022 Pandal Themes: From Burj Khalifa To Vatican

Durga Puja is a major festival in West Bengal but is celebrated across India.

Durga Puja or Durgotsav is a five-day celebration that begins on Shashti and ends on Vijayadashami. The five days are Shashti, Saptami, Ashtami, Navami, and Dashami.

Durga Puja celebration begins today, huge pandals with idols of Goddess Durga are set up and devotees come in large numbers to offer prayers to the goddess.

A replica St Peter's Basilica in the Vatican made an appearance at a pandal in Kolkata.

The 17th-century monument's replica is drawing huge crowds at The Sreebhumi Sporting Club in Kolkata.

BCCI president and former skipper Sourav Ganguly inaugurated a replica of Lord's Pavilion in Kolkata. The iconic Lord's moment is the theme of the Durga Puja pandal. In 2002, after India beat England at Lord's in the final of the Natwest series, Sourav Ganguly celebrated the team's victory by taking his jersey off.

The Ranchi Railway Station Durga Puja Committee has depicted a mushroom cloud to spread the message of environmental damage caused by nuclear tests.

A replica of the world's tallest building, Burj Khalifa came up at a Durga Puja pandal in Tripura's capital Agartala.

Devotees perform Dhunuchi Aarti on their way to install the idol of Goddess Durga to the pandal ahead of Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata.

A view of an idol of Goddess Durga at a Puja pandal, on the eve of Maha Shashti of the Durga Puja festival in Agartala.

Artists in traditional attire perform during a programme on the eve of the Durga Puja Festival, at Tezpur in Assam.

A community Durga Puja pandal to raise awareness on the plastic ban, for the Durga Puja festival, in Kolkata.

People gather near the special double-decker buses flagged off by West Bengal Tourism Minister Babul Supriyo ahead of Durga Puja festival.