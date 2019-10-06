Durga Puja 2019: Some Glimpse of Durga Puja Celebration in Delhi

Devotees in Delhi's Aram Bagh performed in front of an idol of goddess Durga at a pandal on 'Maha Sashti'

Durga Puja, celebrated across the country with much zeal, is seen in a very unique flavor in the Delhi. Huge pandals with idols of Goddess Durga are set-up for Durga Puja celebrations, and devotees come in large numbers to offer prayers to the goddess. Certain areas in the national capital are particularly known for their pandals, visited by thousands of devotees from across the city.

Many pandals adopted more environment-friendly measures and cut down their waste. One of these places is Kashmere Gate, where the Puja committee this year decided to replace their thermocol (Polystyrene) plates, with "pattal," plates made of tree leaves. "Till last year we were using thermocole plates. This year, we'll use 'pattal'," Robin Bose, Puja committee's General Secretary was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Durga Puja 2019: A pandal in Delhi featured idols and decoration items made from recycles waste material

Another pandal in Delhi featured idols and decoration items made from recycles waste material.

Union Minister Smriti Irani too visited one of the pandals in Delhi's Safdarjung area for Durga Puja this year, and posted photos on social media. "Earlier in the day, sought blessings of Maa Durga at a Pandal set up by Matri Mandir Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti in New Delhi," she had tweeted on Friday.

Earlier in the day, sought blessings of Maa Durga at a Pandal set up by Matri Mandir Sarbojanin Durga Puja Samiti in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/u6CO8FSfs1 — Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) October 4, 2019

On the sixth day of the Durga puja festival, celebrated as 'maha shashti', the Matri Mandir in Safdarjung performed the Sandhya Aarti.

Devotees in Delhi's Aram Bagh also performed in front of an idol of goddess Durga at a community pandal on 'Maha Sashti', sixth day of the Durga puja festival.

