Very Heavy Rain, Windy Weather May Dampen Durga Puja Spirit

South and coastal Bengal is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain along with windy weather in the next five days affecting the spirit ahead of the Durga Puja, the biggest festival of West Bengal, the IMD said in its forecast on Monday.

Preparations are on at full swing for the four-day Durga Puja festival which will start from October 16.

Under the influence of a depression over the east central Bay of Bengal, windy weather along with rough to very rough seas is likely to prevail along and off West Bengal and Odisha coast, the IMD forecast said.

Heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur particularly from Wednesday to Friday in districts such as North and South 24-Parganas, Howrah, Burdwan, East and West Midnapore, Nadia and Murshidabad.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the deep sea from Tuesday (October 9) to Friday (October 12).

Those who are in deep seas are also advised to return to coast by tonight, the IMD said.