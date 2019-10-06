Durga Ashtami 2019: Politicians To Celebrities Take To Twitter To Greet People

On the occasion of Durga ashtami, several leaders extended wishes to the people

In the 10-day long Durga Puja festival, Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of Durga Puja or Navratri. It is one of the most auspicious days. The day begins with pushpanjali and aarti in Durga Puja pandals. In many households, Ashtami is celebrated with much fervour. There are many who do Kumari Puja. However, the day's highlight is the sandhi puja, which is done when the Ashtami tithi ends. It is believed that during this time, Devi Chamunda (an avatar of Goddess Durga) appears to slay demons -- Chanda and Munda.

On the occasion of Durga ashtami, several leaders, politicians and celebrities extended wishes to the people.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on this special occasion of Durga ashtami.

World over, Durga Puja festivities are taking place with full vigour. Greetings to everyone on this special occasion. Maa Durga epitomises strength, courage and compassion. We seek her blessings for the well-being of our society. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 6, 2019

Former President of India and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee took to Twitter to extend his best wishes to the people.

My greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of #MahaAshtami. May Ma Durga guide you on the right path & help in all your endeavours.



From my village Mirati in Birbhum, West Bengal annual #Puja. #CitizenMukherjeepic.twitter.com/cs4It2bXQc — Pranab Mukherjee (@CitiznMukherjee) October 6, 2019

Singer Daler Mehndi said, "Navratri Concludes today with Ashtami Pooja. What a day to take blessings from the almighty."

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia too wished everyone.

Wishing everyone a very happy and blessed #durgaashtamipic.twitter.com/H1RvGoGTTM — Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) October 6, 2019

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, "May the blessings of #MaaDurga bring peace, prosperity & happiness in every body's life."

Greetings & best wishes on the auspicious occasion of #DurgaAshtami. May the blessings of #MaaDurga bring peace, prosperity & happiness in every body's life. #Navratri gives the message of respecting women in society. Let us resolve to stop female foeticide n educate girl child. pic.twitter.com/dtsrCpX2f5 — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 6, 2019

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on this occasion said, "May the blessings of #MaaDurga bring joy, peace in our society."

Greetings on the auspicious occasion of #DurgaAshtami. May the blessings of #MaaDurga bring joy, peace in our society & eliminate all evil from our society. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) October 6, 2019

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi too tweeted Happy Ashtami greetings to everyone.

Listen in and share. Happy Ashtami. pic.twitter.com/ugc9Djraip — Kiran Bedi (@thekiranbedi) October 6, 2019

Apart from these leaders, many other political leaders, including Prakash Javadekar, Vasundhara Raje, Dr Raman Singh and Naveen Jindal also extended greetings to the people.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.