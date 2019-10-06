Durga Ashtami 2019: Politicians To Celebrities Take To Twitter To Greet People

Durga Ashtami: In many households, Ashtami is celebrated with much fervour. There are many who do Kumari Puja. However, the day's highlight is the sandhi puja.

All India | Edited by | Updated: October 06, 2019 15:12 IST
On the occasion of Durga ashtami, several leaders extended wishes to the people


NEW DELHI: 

In the 10-day long Durga Puja festival, Durga Ashtami is celebrated on the 8th day of Durga Puja or Navratri. It is one of the most auspicious days. The day begins with pushpanjali and aarti in Durga Puja pandals. In many households, Ashtami is celebrated with much fervour. There are many who do Kumari Puja. However, the day's highlight is the sandhi puja, which is done when the Ashtami tithi ends. It is believed that during this time, Devi Chamunda (an avatar of Goddess Durga) appears to slay demons -- Chanda and Munda. 

On the occasion of Durga ashtami, several leaders, politicians and celebrities extended wishes to the people.

President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on this special occasion of Durga ashtami. 

Former President of India and Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee took to Twitter to extend his best wishes to the people. 

Singer Daler Mehndi said, "Navratri Concludes today with Ashtami Pooja. What a day to take blessings from the almighty."

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia too wished everyone. 

Congress leader Ashok Gehlot said, "May the blessings of #MaaDurga bring peace, prosperity & happiness in every body's life." 

Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on this occasion said, "May the blessings of #MaaDurga bring joy, peace in our society." 

Lt Governor Kiran Bedi too tweeted Happy Ashtami greetings to everyone. 

Apart from these leaders, many other political leaders, including Prakash Javadekar, Vasundhara Raje, Dr Raman Singh and Naveen Jindal also extended greetings to the people. 



