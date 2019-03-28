In Tamil Nadu's Andipatti Bypolls, Brothers To Contest Against Each Other

Two candidates in Andipatti are DMK's A Maharajan and A Logirajan of AIADMK. (Representational)

It will be all in the family when two siblings take on each other in an Assembly by-election in Tamil Nadu -- one from the DMK and the other from the AIADMK.

Tamil Nadu has seen blood brothers in different parties but fighting it out in the same Assembly constituency is perhaps something new to the state.

The two candidates in Andipatti are DMK's A Maharajan and his younger brother A Logirajan of AIADMK.

"This is a prestigious constituency as Amma (late Chief Minister and AIADMK General Secretary J. Jayalalithaa) had contested and won. The prospects are good for me. People will vote for AIADMK," Logirajan told IANS over telephone.

He said politics and family relations were different and the brothers had lived together for a long time as a joint family.

"In elections, all the voters in my constituency are my siblings," he added.

Maharajan, a long-time member of DMK, was not available for comments.

