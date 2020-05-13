Due Date Of Income Tax Returns For 2019-20 To Be Extended To November 30

Date of assessments getting barred will be extended to December 31, 2020, Nirmala Sitharaman said (File)

The centre today gave an extension for the filing of all income-tax returns as part of the Direct Tax measures taken while drawing up the Rs 20 lakh crore fiscal stimulus to counter the damage on economy inflicted by the seven-week lockdown to counter coronavirus.

The dates for the financial year 2019-20 have been pushed back from July 31, 2020 and October 31, 2020 to November 30, 2020, Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said while explaining the contours of the package announce last evening by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The date for the tax audit was also pushed back by a month -- from September 30, 2020 to October 31, 2020, she said.

The date of assessments getting barred on September 30, 2020 will be extended to December 31, 2020 and those getting barred on March 31,2021 will be extended to September 30, 2021, the government said.

The period of "Vivad se Vishwas" Scheme for making payment without additional amount will be extended to December 31, 2020.