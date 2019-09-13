DU Poll Results Victory Of Nationalist Ideology Among Students: JP Nadda

JP Nadda congratulated the ABVP for its "historic" win in the DUSU polls by bagging three seats.

Describing as "historic" the ABVP's big win in the Delhi University Students' Union elections, BJP working president JP Nadda said on Friday that it is a victory of "nationalist ideology" among students.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP - the students' body linked to the BJP - has won three posts, including that of the president, in the DUSU polls, while the Congress-backed NSUI bagged the secretary's post.

"Congratulations to the ABVP for its historic win in the DUSU polls by bagging three seats. These youngsters are the our country's future and every worker of the ABVP is dedicated to the society and organisation. This is a victory of nationalist ideology among students," Mr Nadda said in tweets.

Touching on his ABVP background, he said it is a matter of pride for him that he worked in the organisation.

