Delhi University Students' Union Results: ABVP Wins 3 Posts, NSUI 1

ABVP, the students' body linked to the BJP, has swept the Delhi University Students' Union polls, winning three out of the four posts, including President. The NSUI, which is backed by the Congress, managed to only win the post of Secretary.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad or ABVP has won the posts of President, Vice President and Joint Secretary.

ABVP's Akshit Dahiya has won the post of President, defeating NSUI's Chetna Tyagi by a margin of more than 19,000 votes.

ABVP's Pradeep Tanwar won the post of Vice President by a margin of over 8,000 votes and Shivangi Kharwal will be the Joint Secretary, winning by a margin of nearly 3,000 votes.

The NSUI's Ashish Lamba will be DUSU secretary, defeating ABVP's Yogi Rathee by a margin of about 2,000 votes.

Last year, the ABVP had won three posts while the NSUI won one post.

The voting percentage this year was 39.90 per cent against 44.46 per cent voter turnout last year. Over 1.3 lakh students were eligible to vote this year. As many as 144 Electronic Voting Machines or EVMs were used for students' union polls and 137 were used for college union polls.

Voting this year ended amid allegations of EVM malfunctioning.

52 candidates, including four women, were in the running for the four posts.

