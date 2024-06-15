Drunk Soldier Urinates On Train Berth, Wets Woman Sitting Below

Despite the prompt complaint, the response from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was inadequate.

A woman has alleged that an army personnel urinated in his train berth and it fell on her while she was sleeping. The incident happened on the Gondwana Express which was travelling from Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin station to Chhattisgarh's Durg.

In the B-9 coach of the train, an allegedly drunk soldier, occupying berth number 24, urinated on the seat. The urine fell on a woman seated below on berth number 23, who was accompanied by her 7-year-old child. The woman, a resident of Chhattisgarh, immediately informed her husband, Himachal Singh, who then lodged a complaint with the Railway Helpline.

Despite the prompt complaint, the response from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) was inadequate. At Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, RPF personnel attended to the complaint, took photographs, and left without taking any action. When the train reached Jhansi, a combined team of RPF, Government Railway Police (GRP), and MCAO personnel boarded the train, promising further action at Lalitpur. However, the train continued its journey without any action being taken against the soldier.

The RPF officer in charge, Sanjay Arya, acknowledged the incident, confirming that the soldier was indeed intoxicated and his pants were wet. However, Mr Arya defended the lack of action by stating that the female complainant could not be located on seat number 23 in the B-9 coach when the RPF reached. Consequently, the soldier was not removed from the train.

Frustrated by the lack of immediate action, the woman took her complaint online, appealing to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) and the Railway Minister for intervention.