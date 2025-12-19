Drunk Scorpio Driver Goes On Rampage In Faridabad, Hits Several Vehicles

Panic gripped Faridabad late at night after a black Scorpio went on a reckless rampage along Mathura Road Highway (NH-19), ramming into multiple vehicles while speeding from Ballabhgarh to Old Faridabad.

According to eyewitnesses, the driver was heavily intoxicated and drove at breakneck speed, hitting every vehicle that came in his way. The series of collisions left a Mahindra Thar, a Mercedes car and several other vehicles badly damaged.

Chain Of Crashes Began At Ballabhgarh

Eyewitnesses said the incident began near the Ballabhgarh flyover, where the black Scorpio, reportedly without a registration number, was heading towards Delhi at very high speed. The driver first collided with two vehicles in Ballabhgarh. When people attempted to stop him, he accelerated further and fled the scene, continuing to hit vehicles near Ajronda and Bata Chowk in Faridabad.

Major Collision Near Old Faridabad Metro Station

The rampage came to an end near the Old Faridabad Metro Station, where the Scorpio lost control and slammed into a Mahindra Thar moving ahead and a Mercedes car on the side. The impact was so severe that the Thar mounted the road divider, while the Mercedes suffered extensive frontal damage. The Scorpio itself was left badly damaged and came to a halt in the middle of the road.

Soon after the crash, a large crowd gathered at the spot and caught the Scorpio driver, who was later handed over to the police. Authorities are investigating the incident and have initiated legal action.

The accident led to traffic congestion on the Delhi-Agra Highway (Mathura Road), with slow movement reported from Old Faridabad to Bata Chowk. Police used cranes to remove the damaged vehicles and restore traffic flow. Injured persons were rushed to a nearby private hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.