Drunk Passenger Vomits On Aisle, Defecates Near Toilet On Guwahati-Delhi Indigo Flight

An Indigo crew member cleaning the spot where the passenger vomited.

A drunk passenger vomited in the aisle and defecated around the toilet on an Indigo flight from Guwahati to Delhi on March 26. The incident, which brought back memories of the Air India pee-gate which stoked nationwide outrage, was shared by an advocate on Twitter who was travelling on the flight.

Advocate Bhaskar Dev Konwar, sharing photos, praised the Indigo staff for handling the situation.

"Intoxicated passenger vomited on the aisle and defecated all around the toilet. Leading lady Shewta cleaned up all the mess and all the girls managed the situation exceptionally well. Salute girl power," Mr Konwar wrote.

The photo shared by him shows the crew member, wearing gloves and a mask, cleaning the spot where the passenger vomited with spray and tissue papers.

Mr Kanwar wrote that crew members had to crawl on the aisle to clean it up and he purposely did not click more pictures out of respect.

Another passenger shared the incident on Twitter and lamented how some people can't handle liquor.

"Some people really can't handle their liquor. A drunk passenger on an IndiGo flight decided to make a mess of himself and the plane. Kudos to the crew for cleaning up his vomit and poop," Vaibhav Bansal said in a tweet.

Last year, a drunk passenger had urinated on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight. The airlines received flak for not taking prompt action against the passenger. He was arrested six weeks after his egregious act.