'If You Have Guts...': Drunk Man Starts Fire At Petrol Pump On 'Dare'

Both the accused, who hail from Bihar, will be presented in court, the police said.

A man, said to be in an inebriated condition, was arrested after he ignited a lighter and started a fire at a petrol pump in Hyderabad on Saturday evening, officials said.

The incident took place around 7 pm when the accused, identified as Chiran, arrived at the petrol pump in the Nacharam area in a visibly drunk state, with a cigarette lighter in his hand. One of the employees at the petrol station, Arun, asked the accused if he was planning to light up the device. He, then, challenged and provoked Chiran to light it up if "he had the guts" to do so.

Reacting to this, the accused lit up the lighter while the employee was dispensing fuel in a scooter - resulting in a sudden burst of flames.

There are were around 10 to 11 people at the petrol pump, including two employees, when the fire was ignited.

A CCTV footage of the incident shows a chilling moment as a woman and a child standing near the fire made a narrow escape. All the other people standing at the petrol pump can be seen running away.

The police also arrested Arun and charged the duo with mischief by fire and explosives.

Both the accused, who hail from Bihar, will be presented in court, the police said.

"This dangerous act not only put lives at risk but could have caused a catastrophic explosion, especially in this crowded area with heavy traffic," Inspector G Rudvir Kumar, Nacharam Police, said.