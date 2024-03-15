Drunk Man Rapes 10-Year-Old Daughter In Rajasthan, Arrested: Cops

Both parents of the girl are daily wage labourers, cops said. (Representational)

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her father in Rajasthan's Baran district, police said on Friday.

SHO Rajendra Kumar Meena said the 33-year-old accused, a daily wage labourer, was arrested on Thursday and sent to judicial custody on Friday.

The incident took place on Tuesday when the man allegedly returned home in a drunken state in the afternoon and raped his daughter, a Class 5 student, while her mother was away for work, Meena said.

When the victim's mother returned in the evening, she narrated the ordeal to her, the SHO said.

The woman approached the police with her daughter on Wednesday and filed a complaint against her husband, the officer said.

Based on the victim's statement and the medical examination, the police have lodged a case against the accused under the Indian Penal Code Section 376 (rape) and relevant sections of the POCSO Act, he said.

Both parents of the girl are daily wage labourers and the father is a habitual drinker, he added.

