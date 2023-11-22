Drunk Maharashtra Man Kills Brother, Injures Father During Cricket Final

Police have registered a case of murder and further investigation is underway. (Representational)

A 32-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing his younger brother and injuring their father under the influence of alcohol in Amravati district of Maharashtra while watching the World Cup cricket final match, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in Anjangaon Bari village on Sunday when Pravin Ingole was watching the cricket final between India and Australia on television and consuming liquor.

A police officer said Pravin attacked his father Ramesh Ingole, 65, with an iron rod after the latter snatched his mobile phone. He also hit his younger brother, Ankit, aged 28, with the rod, resulting in the latter's death.

The officer stressed that India's defeat in the final game was not the trigger for the incident.

"It happened in a fit of rage and under the influence of alcohol though Pankaj had blamed his father and brother for consuming meat before the match," he said.

Police have registered a case of murder and further investigation is underway.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)