Drugs Worth Rs 9.5 Crore Found In 150 Soap Cases In Assam, 6 Arrested: Cops

Police seized 1.90 kg of heroin worth Rs 9.5 crore and apprehended six drug peddlers in two separate operations in Assam's Cachar district, an official said.

Numal Mahatta, Superintendent of Police of Cachar district said that, based on credible intelligence Cachar Police conducted two separate special operations on Saturday against the transportation of narcotic substances at Ram Prasadpur, Dholai and Banskandi, Lakhipur.

"During the operations, the police team arrested 6 persons and recovered 150 soap cases containing heroin weighing approximately 1.90 kilograms from their possession. The market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 9.5 crore," Numal Mahatta said.

The arrested persons were identified as Bintu Singha (28), Rajen Singha (41), Ekbar Hussain (23), Borjohna Hmar (27), Robert Lalmalsawn (24) and Daniel Lalringhet (26).

The senior police officer also said that a Scooty and a car involved in the transportation were also seized.

"The consignment of the narcotics substance is illegally transported from Churachandpur, Manipur. Further investigation has been on," Numal Mahatta said.

