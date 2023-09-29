Drugs Worth Rs 15.42 Lakh Seized In Mumbai, 1 Arrested: Cops

Police said that drugs have been seized and a case has been registered in this matter. (Representational)

A drug peddler was arrested in Mumbai for allegedly carrying MDMA (Methyl​enedioxy ​methamphetamine) worth Rs 15.42 lakh, police said on Thursday.

"ANC Mumbai Police arrested one Party drug peddler with MDMA tablets ( methylenedioxy methamphetamine) of worth Rs 15.42 lakh. The accused is a commerce graduate with no previous criminal record found yet," Anti Narcotics Cell Branch said.

Police said that drugs have been seized and a case has been registered in this matter.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier in an operation conducted by the Mumbai police on Thursday, drugs worth Rs 31 lakh were seized from Mumbai's Mankhurd area under the Trambe police station, with the arrest of two accused, the police said on Thursday.

According to the police, the drugs weighing six Kilogrmas are worth Rs 31 lakh in the international market.

The accused were identified as Nadeem Mohammad Idris Shah and Akshay Lakshman Vaghmare.

A case has been registered against the two accused under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) at Mumbai's Trambe police station.

