Drugs Worth Rs 13 Crore Headed To Foreign Markets Seized In Mumbai

The raids were led by Narcotics Control Bureau's Sameer Wankhede

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized Amphetamine drug, opium, and Zolpidem tablets in varying quantities from several places in Mumbai's suburban Andheri and the southern part of the city and arrested an individual, an official said today.

The collective value of the seizure during the raids led by Sameer Wankhede is estimated at Rs 13 crore. These substances, seized over the last four days, were supposed to be smuggled to Australia, Maldives, Dubai, the USA, New Zealand, and Switzerland by members of drug syndicates by air, the official said.

Since Friday, the NCB has seized over 2.2 kg of Amphetamine from various locations in Mumbai. Officials recovered the drug that was concealed in stethoscopes, cycling helmets, bangles, hose pipes, tie boxes, and hard disks. The drug was to be smuggled to Australia, Switzerland, Dubai, UAE, and New Zealand, officials said.

The federal anti-drugs agency also seized 3.906 kg of opium - concealed in an oven and 2.525 kg of Zolpidem tablets - hidden inside eatables and grocery items - during raids at eight places in the metropolis. While the opium was to be smuggled to the Maldives, the Zolpidem tablets were headed for Texas in the US.

The anti-drugs agency suspects employees of some private air courier companies are involved in this, the official said.

Six cases have been registered and further investigation is underway, Sameer Wankhede said.