Aryan Khan Judicial Custody Extended Till Oct 30 In Drugs-On-Cruise Case

Aryan Khan, 23, has been in jail for 14 days in the drug-on-cruise case.

The judicial custody of actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan was extended till October 30 on Thursday by a special court in the drugs-on-cruise case, news agency ANI reported. He had earlier been sent to 14-day judicial custody on October 7 and was denied bail on Wednesday by a Sessions Court. The superstar's son has now approached the Bombay High Court which will hear his bail application on October 26.

While denying bail, the Sessions Court said that Aryan Khan's WhatsApp chats appeared to reveal his involvement in "illicit drug activities". "WhatsApp chats prima facie reveals accused Aryan Khan is dealing in illicit drug activities for narcotic substances on regular basis. Therefore, it cannot be said that Khan is not likely to commit a similar offense while on bail," Judge VV Patil had said in his order.

The court had also said that the material placed on record points to a "nexus" between Aryan Khan and suppliers and peddlers. Aryan Khan's co-accused Arbaaz Merchant and fashion model Munmun Dhamecha's pleas were also rejected by the court.

Earlier in the day, a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team arrived at Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai home "to complete paperwork", hours after Mr Khan visited his son in Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail.

Actor Ananya Panday's Mumbai home has also been raided by the NCB on Thursday and she was called for questioning by the anti-drugs agency. The actor's name reportedly featured in the WhatsApp chats of one of the accused in the drugs-on-cruise case, in which Aryan Khan was arrested along with 19 others earlier this month.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) court extended the custody of seven other accused along with the superstar's son. None of them were produced in court either physically or through video conference.