Drugs Being Sold In Milligrams, Grams To Evade Detection: Punjab Police

43 proclaimed offenders have also been arrested in drug cases last week. (Representational)

Drug smugglers have now started peddling narcotics using new ways to avoid detection and evade arrest, Punjab police said on Tuesday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sukhchain Singh Gill said with police tightening the noose around drug smuggling, drug suppliers are now adopting new ways to evade arrests by selling drugs in milligrams and grams so that it is not detected.

"One latest trend has come to fore wherein drug smugglers smuggled drugs by concealing them in onion-laden trucks to avoid the stench," said Mr Gill here.

Recently, it has also been observed that supply from Abohar and Ferozepur sides has increased and drug suppliers now prefer using public transport to smuggle drugs to avoid checks, the IGP said.

Intoxicant tablets are majorly being supplied from Uttar Pradesh-Delhi side from areas such as Saharanpur, Ghaziabad, and Bahadurgarh via Haryana, while opium and poppy husk are mostly coming from the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan side.

Earlier, drug suppliers were even found selling small quantities of narcotics 'on foot' and concealing the drugs in ponds and fields to avoid recovery during raids.

Mr Gill said the Punjab Police have also waged war against anti-social elements and gangsters. 327 drug smugglers were arrested after registering 230 first information reports (FIRs), including 31 commercial, under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act across the state in the last one week, he said.

43 proclaimed offenders have also been arrested in drug cases last week.

During the arrest, 11.73 kg heroin, 20 kg opium, 9 kg ganja, 5.76 quintals of poppy husk, and 28,000 tablets, capsules, injections and vials of Pharma opioids along with Rs 20.07 lakh in cash were recovered by the police, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)