Drug Inspector Shot Dead In Her Office In Punjab

A drug inspector was shot dead in her office in Punjab's Kharar town today. The accused fired two rounds at her with his licensed revolver and then shot himself, the police said.

The accused, however, survived and was taken to a hospital.

The woman, identified as Neha Shorie, was posted as the Zonal Licensing Official with the Drug and Food Chemical Laboratory in Kharar.

"The accused went to the woman's office and fired two rounds. Then, he tried to run away. Police reached the spot immediately and took the accused into custody. He is undergoing treatment a hospital in Chandigarh," news agency PTI quoted a police statement.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has directed the police to conduct a speedy probe into the officer's murder and to ensure the accused is appropriately punished.

(With inputs from PTI)

