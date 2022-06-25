Seized Cash Pile Covers Entire Bed, Bihar Officials Can't Stop Counting

Officials count the seized notes as part of investigation into assets case

A huge amount of cash has been seized from the home of a drugs inspector in Bihar's Patna. Officials of the vigilance department who raided the home of drugs inspector Jitendra Kumar took several hours to count the currency notes.

Bundles after bundles of notes of all denominations between Rs 100 and Rs 2,000 piled up on the table where the officers painstakingly counted them.

The vigilance department officers raided Mr Kumar's home as part of their investigation into an assets case.

Apart from cash, the officers found documents of many properties, and a huge amount of gold and silver. Four luxury cars have been seized too.

The officials counted the currency notes till late night on Saturday

In total, the officers raided four places including Patna. The officers were still trying to put an exact figure on the total value of goods and cash seized during the raid even during the late hours of Saturday.