For Droupadi Murmu, NDA's Presidential Candidate, PM-Led Show Of Strength

Droupadi Murmu, the BJP-led NDA's pick for president, today filed her nomination for the post, with a host of ruling party and alliance leaders on hand to endorse her application.

Ms Murmu, 64, was accompanied by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior leaders of the ruling party, including BJP President JP Nadda.

PM Modi was her first proposer. The BJP had prepared four set of nominations for Murmu's candidature.

Besides the prime minister, senior BJP leaders Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, several Chief Ministers, leaders of supporting parties accompanied Ms Murmu as she filed her nomination papers for the July 18 presidential election.

YSR Congress' V Vijaysai Reddy and BJD leader Sasmit Patra, who are not part of the alliance, were also in Parliament to back her nomination.

AIADMK leader O Paneerselvam and M Thambidurai, JD-U's Rajiv Ranjan Singh also reached Parliament early.

Every set of nomination has to have 50 proposers and 50 seconders among elected representatives.

If elected, Ms Murmu will be the first woman tribal leader and the second woman in the post. She will also be the youngest president ever, second only to N Sanjeeva Reddy, who was a few days elder to her when he became the President.

With inputs from PTI