Droupadi Murmu Completes 2 Years As President, Becomes Teacher For A Day

Droupadi Murmu, who completed two years as President of India today, took up the role of a teacher, engaging with students of Dr Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya at the President's Estate in Delhi. During her interaction, she discussed pressing issues like global warming and suggested various ways to conserve the environment.

Born on June 20, 1958, in Uparbeda village of Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, Ms Murmu was sworn in as the 15th President of India on July 25 in 2022. Prior to her presidency, she served as the governor of Jharkhand from 2015 to 2021.

LIVE: President Droupadi Murmu teaches the students of Class IX of Dr. Rajendra Prasad Kendriya Vidyalaya, President's Estate, on completion of 2 year of Presidency https://t.co/FIrBrZp8qJ — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 25, 2024

Addressing a group of Class 9 students, President Murmu highlighted the importance of water conservation and afforestation as vital steps to combat climate change. "We should plant more trees. We should also take steps to reduce water wastage and conserve it through rainwater harvesting," she told the students. President Murmu also talked about air pollution, exploring practical ways to mitigate its effects.

"I really enjoyed interacting with you. I got the opportunity to learn a lot from you all. You are studying in Class 9 and you are very aware of the impact of global warming. I am sure, when you grow up, global warming will be reduced," President Murmu said.

In a nod to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, she encouraged the students to plant a tree on their birthdays, reinforcing the significance of individual contributions to environmental preservation.



