Maharashtra's 10% Water Cut From October 16, Industries Told To Reuse Water

The Maharashtra government has said it will impose minimum 10 per cent water cut in all urban and rural local bodies from October 16 amid a deficient monsoon.

Industries have been directed to reuse or recycle at least 30% of the water they consume.

The state government on September 26 declared drought in 265 of its 358 talukas, or 74 per cent of the state, amid rainfall deficit.

State Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan said his department has prepared a detailed dam-wise and usage-wise water management plan up to August 31, 2027.

"A 10 per cent additional emergency buffer stock would be maintained in each dam. Water required for drinking purposes will be reserved up to August 31, 2027, after accounting for evaporation, silt and unauthorised extraction. Water will be released for irrigation only after meeting drinking water, livestock and fodder requirements," Mahajan said.

Authorities have been directed to maintain a 10% emergency buffer in dams, prevent water leakages and strictly monitor unauthorised withdrawal of water.

The decision comes amid concerns over low rainfall, limited dam storage and the possible impact of El Nino on water availability.

Drinking water has been given the highest priority under the new water management plan.

Local bodies have been asked to ensure that treated wastewater is used for gardening, construction and washing activities instead of fresh water.

The water resources department will also work with the revenue and police authorities to curb unauthorised extraction of water from dams, rivers and canals.

The government has appealed to citizens to conserve water and ensure that every drop is used efficiently.

A central government team will visit Maharashtra later this week to assess the ground situation in the 265 talukas across 32 districts affected by drought, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Tuesday.

The team will assess the severity of the drought and make recommendations regarding assistance to affected farmers under the Centre's and state disaster response funds, immediate measures and rehabilitation.