Drone Illegally Flying Near Delhi's Akshardham Temple Seized, Bangladeshi Woman Questioned

The drone was seized and a case has been registered under Section 188

Police on Monday seized a drone flying near the Akshardham Temple here and quizzed a Bangladeshi woman operating it, officials said.

According to police, on receiving information about the drone near the east Delhi temple, a police team from nearby Mandawali police station reached the spot and found that a Bangladeshi woman was "illegally" operating it.

The woman identified herself as Momo Mustafa (33), a resident of Dhaka, Bangladesh. She claimed that she ran a photography business back home and was in India on a six-month tourist Visa since May.

The drone was seized and a case has been registered under Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

Further enquiry is underway, police said.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)