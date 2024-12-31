Telangana Thief Robs Liquor Shop, Drinks On The Job, Gets Arrested

A thief broke into a liquor shop in Telangana after carefully removing roof tiles, disabled CCTV cameras, collected cash from the drawers, and packed the loot. Everything was going according to plan. But this thief, like most protagonists in William Shakespeare's tragedies, had a tragic flaw: he liked his drink, and that proved to be his undoing.

Overjoyed with his big loot ahead of New Year's Day, the thief must have thought this calls for a celebration. He had a drink, then another and then a few more. At some point, he passed out and was discovered by the shop's staff the next morning. Cash and liquor bottles were scattered around him. There was a small injury mark on his face that he may have got during the robbery.

Narsing, the in-charge of Kanakadurga Wines in Medak district, was among those who found the blissfully drunk thief on Monday morning. "We shut shop at 10 pm on Sunday. When we opened at 10 am the next morning, we saw him lying unconscious. He had removed roof tiles for entry and taken money from the cash box. He was shifted to the hospital. Police are still investigating if he had an accomplice," he said.

The thief, who is still heavily drunk, remains unidentified. Police have registered a case but are waiting for him to regain consciousness so that they can know more.