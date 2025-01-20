Advertisement
Dramatic Video Shows Elephant Chasing Biker In Kerala Forest

The incident took place in the Thirunelli forest area when the man was travelling with his wife and child on the two-wheeler.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Dramatic Video Shows Elephant Chasing Biker In Kerala Forest
The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday.
Wayanad:

A video has gone viral showing a biker narrowly escaping a charging elephant in a forest fringe area in Kerala's Wayanad.

The incident took place in the Thirunelli forest area when the man was travelling with his wife and child on the two-wheeler.

A person, travelling in a car near them, also had to drive in reverse to escape the enraged tusker.

The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday.

Kerala has witnessed a series of deaths of people due to the attack of wild elephants in recent months.

Last week, a 54-year-old tribal woman, who went inside the forest to graze her goat, was attacked and killed by a wild jumbo in Kerala's Malappuram district.

A tribal man was also killed by a wild elephant in Nilambur forest in the northern district days ago.
 

