Dramatic Video Shows Elephant Chasing Biker In Kerala Forest

A video has gone viral showing a biker narrowly escaping a charging elephant in a forest fringe area in Kerala's Wayanad.

The incident took place in the Thirunelli forest area when the man was travelling with his wife and child on the two-wheeler.

A person, travelling in a car near them, also had to drive in reverse to escape the enraged tusker.

The incident is said to have taken place on Saturday.

Kerala has witnessed a series of deaths of people due to the attack of wild elephants in recent months.

Last week, a 54-year-old tribal woman, who went inside the forest to graze her goat, was attacked and killed by a wild jumbo in Kerala's Malappuram district.

A tribal man was also killed by a wild elephant in Nilambur forest in the northern district days ago.

