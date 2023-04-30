Madhuri Dixit's Husband Enjoys 'Vada Pav Moment' With Paytm CEO In Mumbai

The post was an instant hit on social media with users expressing their love for vada pav.

Paytm founder Vijay Shekhar Sharma recently enjoyed some vada pav with Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene among others in Mumbai. Dr Nene shared a picture from the outing which prompted a hilarious response from the Paytm CEO.

In the picture, uploaded on Twitter, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Dr Shriram Nene and others are seen sitting together at a restaurant and eating vada pav. “Our Vada Pav moment at Swati Snacks. The company was what made the experience,” Dr Nene wrote.

Replying to him, Vijay Shekhar Sharma said, “I call it “poor men”'s vada-pao moment”.

Several users reacted to the post.

“Wonderful click,” a user wrote.

Another quipped, “One Vada Pav a day, is it the Doctor's way?”

Earlier this month, Madhuri Dixit relished vada pav with Apple CEO Tim Cook at the same cafe in Mumbai. Tim Cook was in India for the inauguration of the company's first two official retail stores. Sharing a picture with Mr Cook having the popular Mumbai snack, Madhuri Dixit tweeted, “Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!”

“Anytime Anytime. Go across the globe nothing beats the deliciousness & craze of Vada Pav. Every Mumbaikar conforms the same,” a comment read.

“I can see Panki and Vada pav that too in Swati,” a person said.

Tim Cook later thanked Madhuri Dixit for introducing him to vada pav. “Thanks, Madhuri Dixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!” he said in a tweet.

Vada pav is one of the most loved street foods in India. It has also been ranked among the world's best burgers by Michelin Star chefs. Vada pav is a simple yet delicious snack made with potato dumplings that are sandwiched between fluffy buns. It is usually served with spicy green chutney along with some fried green chillies.