India Walked The Talk On Raising Global South Issues, Says S Jaishankar

Dr Jaishankar spoke on how India has stepped forward in crisis situations beyond borders

Affirming that India has walked the talk when it comes to raising issues of the Global South, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar today said the world today was simultaneously witnessing experimentation, scaling up, deployment, innovation, and breakthroughs in the country.

Recalling how India emerged as the 'Pharmacy of the World' during the Covid-19 pandemic, through the export of 'Made in India' vaccines to over 100 countries, the minister said New Delhi was also the first to respond during times of distress and upheaval in Myanmar and Turkey.

Addressing the B20 summit in the national capital, Dr Jaishankar said, "Today's India is the one, where the world simultaneously witnesses experimentation, scaling up, deployment, innovation, and breakthroughs. I stress these developments not only because they solve one-sixth of the world's problems by themselves, but because they provide replicable models for the rest of the Global South."

Detailing how India worked to advance the cause of the Global South, he said, "So how has India walked the talk when it comes to Global South? Stress situations normally provide a good indicator of intent and behaviour. During the Covid (pandemic), Made-in-India vaccines were sent to about 100 countries. And about 150 nations imported medicines during this period from the Pharmacy of the World'."

The minister added that India's 'development partnerships' have grown significantly over the last decade, and now extend to 78 nations across geographies. He added that 600 projects delivered or under execution are a testimony of New Delhi's goodwill as much as of its capabilities.

"Believing that capacity building is central to global development, we have provided training to 200,000 nationals of more than 60 countries. And our approach is guided by the 'Kampala' principle, enunciated by Prime Minister Modi in 2018, which in essence said that the priority of our partners will be a determining criterion," he added.

On India stepping forward as the first responder in crisis situations beyond its borders, he said, "We have also stepped forward as the first responder in disaster, emergency and conflict situations ranging from Fiji and Myanmar to Mozambique, Yemen and Turkey. Emerging World 2.0 is one with more engines of growth, a fairer distribution of the benefits of globalisation, and greater resources devoted to attaining sustainable development goals and promoting climate action."

"That is not merely challenging for the policymaking point, but it is even more so for those who shape the real economy through their decision and choice," he added.

The Business 20 (B20) is the official G20 dialogue forum with the global business community. The Summit is based on the theme of B20 India R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable Businesses.

The three-day summit in the national capital started on August 25. The theme for this year's event is 'R.A.I.S.E - Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable and Equitable Businesses'.

The event this year has seen the attendance of over 1,500 delegates from 55 countries.