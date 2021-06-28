Dr Reddy's Announces Commercial Launch Of Covid Drug 2-DG, Caps Price

The 2-DG drug was approved for emergency use in COVID-19 patients on May 1

Dr Reddy's Laboratories today announced the commercial launch of 2-Deoxy-D-Glucose (2-DG) used to treat Covid patients, adding that the drug will be available across hospitals in metros and Tier 1 cities in the initial weeks.

The drug, developed by DRDO and Dr Reddy's Laboratories, has been found to help speed up recovery and reduce oxygen dependence. Dr Reddy's has launched the drug in the form of sachets.

"Dr Reddy's will supply to major government as well as private hospitals across India. In the initial weeks, the Company will make the drug available in hospitals across metros and Tier 1 cities, and subsequently expand coverage to the rest of India," the company said in a statement.

The maximum selling price has been capped at Rs 990, with a discounted rate offered to government institutions, it said.

"2-DG is an oral drug. It can be administered only upon prescription and under the supervision of a qualified physician to hospitalised moderate to severe COVID-19 patients as an adjunct therapy to the existing standard of care," the company added.

"2-DG is yet another addition to our COVID-19 portfolio that already covers the full spectrum of mild to moderate and severe conditions and includes a vaccine. We are extremely pleased to have partnered with DRDO in our collective fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," Satish Reddy, Chairman, Dr Reddy's, said.