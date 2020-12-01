Know About Dr Rajendra Prasad: A Brilliant Scholar And The First President

The birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad - the first President of India - will be observed on December 3. A brilliant scholar, Dr Rajendra Prasad was a teacher, lawyer, freedom fighter and finally the president. Dr Rajendra Prasad was an extremely good writer. When he was a student at Presidency College (now Presidency University) in Kolkata, an examiner looking at his exam sheet, had said, "the examinee is better than the examiner". Dr Rajendra Prasad was known for his great dedication to work. After his sister died on January 25, 1950, a day ahead of the historic moment when the Indian Constitution was going to come into force, Dr Rajendra Prasad attended the cremation only after the founding ceremony of the Republic of India. Dr Rajendra Prasad was born in 1884 in Bihar's Jiradei. His early education was at a district school in Chapra.
Dr Rajendra Prasad: Know the first president of India
- Dr Rajendra Prasad was a professor of English at a college in Bihar but later he pursued a degree in law.
- While studying law, Dr Rajendra Prasad also taught at a college in Kolkata. Later, he did his doctorate in Law from Allahabad University.
- Dr Rajendra Prasad was the President of India from 1950 to 1962.
- After being the president for two terms, stepped away from the highest post in 1962.
- Dr Rajendra Prasad had joined the Indian National Congress during Indian Independence Movement.
- He was deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi and went to jail during the 'Salt Satyagraha' of 1931 and the 'Quit India Movement' of 1942.
- He played a big role in making of the Indian Constitution.
- Dr Rajendra Prasad was awarded the highest civilian award - Bharat Ratna - in 1962.
- Dr Rajendra Prasad died on 28 February 1963, at the age of 78.