Know About Dr Rajendra Prasad: A Brilliant Scholar And The First President

Rajendra Prasad birth anniversary: Know about the first president of India

The birth anniversary of Dr Rajendra Prasad - the first President of India - will be observed on December 3. A brilliant scholar, Dr Rajendra Prasad was a teacher, lawyer, freedom fighter and finally the president. Dr Rajendra Prasad was an extremely good writer. When he was a student at Presidency College (now Presidency University) in Kolkata, an examiner looking at his exam sheet, had said, "the examinee is better than the examiner". Dr Rajendra Prasad was known for his great dedication to work. After his sister died on January 25, 1950, a day ahead of the historic moment when the Indian Constitution was going to come into force, Dr Rajendra Prasad attended the cremation only after the founding ceremony of the Republic of India. Dr Rajendra Prasad was born in 1884 in Bihar's Jiradei. His early education was at a district school in Chapra.

