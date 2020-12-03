Dr Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary: 5 Rare Photos Remembering Him

Dr Rajandra Prasad Birth Anniversary: Know the first president of India

Dr Rajendra Prasad's birth anniversary is being observed today. A brilliant scholar, Dr Rajendra Prasad was a great teacher, lawyer, freedom fighter and the first president of India. Dr Rajendra Prasad was a multifaced personality and an ardent follower of Mahatma Gandhi. He was an extremely good writer. When he was a student at Presidency College (now Presidency University) in Kolkata, an examiner looking at his exam sheet, had said, "the examinee is better than the examiner". He was a professor of English at a college in Bihar but later he pursued a degree in law from Allahabad University. Dr Rajendra Prasad was the President of India from 1950 to 1962.

Remembering Dr Rajendra Prasad: Take a look at 5 rare photos from the archives of the Rashtrapati Bhavan

Dr Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary: The former president spending time with staff at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Diwali (October 27, 1954)

Dr Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary: Being greeted by people at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Diwali (October 27, 1954)

Dr Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary: On first Republic Day of India with Sardar Vallabhai Patel (January 26, 1950)

Dr Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary: Former US President Richard Nixon and his wife with Dr Rajendra Prasad at Rashtrapati Bhavan (November 30, 1953)

Dr Rajendra Prasad Birth Anniversary: The former president greeting Jawaharlal Nehru on his birthday (November 14, 1958)

After being the president for two terms, Dr Rajendra Prasad stepped away from the highest post in 1962. He had joined the Indian National Congress during Indian Independence Movement. Deeply influenced by Mahatma Gandhi, he actively participated in the 'Salt Satyagraha' of 1931 and the 'Quit India Movement' of 1942. He was jailed along with many leading freedom fighters.

Dr Rajendra Prasad had played a big role in making of the Indian Constitution. He was awarded the highest civilian award - Bharat Ratna - in 1962. Dr Rajendra Prasad died on 28 February 1963, at the age of 78.