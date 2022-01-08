Prannoy Roy, Investor Ruchir Sharma On 2022's Top 10 Trends: Highlights

Was Bad Year For Property Market

Ruchir Sharma: It's been a terrible year for the property markets in India as we know over the last decade with property prices barely rising, but finally we are seeing sales are picking up, supply has been constrained, inventories are falling and in the major cities, prices are beginning to rise. So yes, it's been a very good time to buy property around the world, in fact almost too good. It's taking many people to think that property prices are becoming unaffordable and that's a major political issue growing in many countries. In India's case not so as yet because the affordability still remains relatively good for many people, even though I know that everybody wants it to be cheaper, but generally property prices have been quite low, but I think they have started to rise and set to rise further in the year ahead.