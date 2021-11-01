Dr Manmohan Singh Recovering From Dengue At Home, Wife Thanks AIIMS Staff

Dr Manmohan Singh was hospitalised on October 13 after he complained of weakness and fever. File

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh is back home and is recovering from dengue, his wife Gursharan Kaur said in a statement today as the family thanked the staff of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and well-wishers for their support during his stay there.

The 89-year-old Rajya Sabha member was discharged from AIIMS yesterday evening after a 19-day stay there. He was hospitalised on October 13 after he complained of weakness and fever.

"My family and I are pleased to inform all our friends and well-wishers that Dr Manmohan Singh has come home from the hospital and is recovering from his bout of dengue fever. On this occasion, we would like to convey our special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and support staff of AIIMS and numerous well-wishers for their whole-hearted support and hard work for his speedy recovery," Ms Kaur said in the statement.

A controversy had erupted during Dr Singh's stay in the hospital after his daughter Daman Singh accused Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya of taking a photographer along when he went to meet the former Prime Minister. The Congress had then slammed the Union Health Minister and sought an apology. The opposition party had said that for the BJP, everything is about a "photo-op".

The Congress veteran was also visited by senior party leader Rahul Gandhi during the stay at AIIMS.

Earlier this year, Dr Singh had been admitted to hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19 during the second wave of infections.