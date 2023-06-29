Downpour In Gujarat, Surat, Navsari, Valsad Districs Gets Heavy Rain In Last 36 Hours

Pardi taluka in Gujarat received 182 mm rainfall in the last 36 hours. (Representational)

Several parts of south Gujarat received heavy rainfall during the last 36 hours and more showers are expected in the next two days, officials said today.

The downpour threw life out of gear and affected the movement of traffic in Valsad, Surat, Navsari and Tapi districts of south Gujarat as heavy rains resulted in water-logging in low-lying areas as well as closure of some roads in rural parts, they said.

Following a quick spell of shower in the morning, several roads of Ahmedabad city were also inundated in knee-deep water and people had to wade through it to reach their destinations.

In the last 36 hours ending at 6 am on Thursday, Pardi taluka of Valsad district in south Gujarat received as much as 182 mm rainfall, a release by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) said.

Pardi was followed by Valsad taluka of Valsad district (177 mm), Palsana taluka of Surat (171 mm), Valod taluka of Tapi (166 mm), Khergam of Navsari district (157 mm), Dharampur of Valsad (157 mm), Kamrej of Surat (152 mm) and Umargam of Valsad (143 mm).

Mandvi taluka of Surat, Kutiyana taluka of Porbandar and Keshod as well as Visavadar taluka of Junagadh district in Saurashtra region recorded more than 100 mm rainfall during this period.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast issued during the day, predicted that "heavy to very heavy rainfall" would occur on Thursday at isolated places in south Gujarat region and at some places in north, central and Saurashtra region, including Sabarkantha, Vadodara, Amreli, Bhavnagar and Junagadh districts.

On Friday, "heavy to very heavy rainfall" would occur at isolated places across Gujarat, including Navsari, Valsad, Dahod, Sabarkantha, Mahisagar, Vadodara, Tapi, Bharuch and Junagadh district.

On Saturday, "heavy rainfall" is very likely at some places of south Gujarat region.



