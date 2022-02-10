"Double Engine Means Double Corruption": Akhilesh Yadav's All-Out Attack

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched an all-out attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath today, saying the "double engine government" has led to "double corruption" in Uttar Pradesh. Speaking in Bijnor, he said told his audience that it is uncertain what constitution this BJP-led government will bring in the new Lok Sabha.

"You heard that they are building a new Lok Sabha," he said, referring to the new parliament building that is coming up in the heart of New Delhi. "Who knows what constitution they will bring into the new Lok Sabha... In this election in Uttar Pradesh, it is important to stop the BJP because the BJP can do anything to Ambedkar's Constitution after this," he said.

"A small leader tells small lies, a big leader, big lies. And their biggest leader tells the biggest lies. Remember demonetization was meant to end corruption. But double engine government means double corruption," he said, adding, "This double engine government is busy removing each other's wheels".

In his address, Mr Yadav also threw back a challenge at the Prime Minister who had ridiculed his alliance with Jayant Chaudhary at an interview yesterday, saying Uttar Pradesh has seen the "Do Ladkon Wala Khel".

"You will see what the two boys can do," Mr Yadav said, the Jat leader at his side, on a day 58 seats in western Uttar Pradesh are going to polls.

The supporters of Mr Chaudhary, a Jat leader, have substantial influence on more than 30 seats in the area.

In the interview yesterday, PM Modi had said, "Ye do ladkon wala khel to humne pehle bhi dekha tha (This game of two boys we have seen earlier too). They had so much arrogance that they used the words 'Gujarat's two donkeys'. And the people of Uttar Pradesh showed them the 'hisab'. And then there were these two boys and there was buaji also with them and still, they could not make it".