Door Step Delivery Services Of Delhi Government: Here's What You Can Get

Doorstep delivery of services will ensure that there are no touts and bribing incidents, said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

All India | Edited by | Updated: September 10, 2018 16:19 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Door Step Delivery Services Of Delhi Government: Here's What You Can Get

40 government services at your door step, Arvind Kejriwal launches door step delivery scheme

New Delhi:  The people of Delhi won't have to hop around in government offices to get their paper work done or collect certificates. The AAP government has started its doorstep delivery of services in the city. Through doorstep delivery of services, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, a person can get an income or caste certificate, driver's license, or pension documents through a "single phone number." Doorstep delivery of services will remove touts and bribing incidents will come down, said the Chief Minister. It will also save people's time. This scheme, for now, will consist of 40 government services but gradually offer 150 services to people of the national capital. "After just one call, the official will come to your home with all the required machines including biometrics and scanners. You will then just have to upload your documents and your certificate or license will be delivered to you within a week," said Mr Kejriwal
Here are the services that you can get at your doorstep
  1. Schedules Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Other Backward Castes certificates, income and domicile certificates, Lal Dora and land status reports, certificates for the disabled and marriage registration certificates
  2. Documentation for Delhi Family Benefit Scheme, handicap pension scheme, widow pension scheme and old age pension grievances
  3. Driving licence, both new and renewal, learners' licence and registration certificates  
  4. Mutation certificates, transfer of ownership documentation and Jal board connection and disconnection notices
  5. Priority household cards, merit certificates for SC, ST and OBC students


NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Door step delivery serviceshere is what you can get

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Bharat BandhTamil NewsDoorstep DeliveryNews in BanglaLive TVNovak DjokovicTrain StatusPNR StatusJio Phone 2Mi MobilesPetrol PricePrice ComparisonDominos OffersFlipkart offersZomato OffersAsia Cup 2018Mi New PhonesBezel Less PhonesHot Deals

................................ Advertisement ................................