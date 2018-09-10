Door Step Delivery Services Of Delhi Government: Here's What You Can Get

40 government services at your door step, Arvind Kejriwal launches door step delivery scheme

New Delhi: The people of Delhi won't have to hop around in government offices to get their paper work done or collect certificates. The AAP government has started its doorstep delivery of services in the city. Through doorstep delivery of services, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said, a person can get an income or caste certificate, driver's license, or pension documents through a "single phone number." Doorstep delivery of services will remove touts and bribing incidents will come down, said the Chief Minister. It will also save people's time. This scheme, for now, will consist of 40 government services but gradually offer 150 services to people of the national capital. "After just one call, the official will come to your home with all the required machines including biometrics and scanners. You will then just have to upload your documents and your certificate or license will be delivered to you within a week," said Mr Kejriwal