Don't Think Rahul Gandhi Has Failed: Farooq Abdullah On BJP's Northeast Win

The BJP wrested Tripura, the last Left bastion, and received invitation to be a part of the government in Nagaland, while Meghalaya elected a hung Assembly.

All India | | Updated: March 04, 2018 03:10 IST
Farooq Abdullah said Rahul Gandhi will take time to grow in Congress as president

Jammu:  Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah today defended Congress president Rahul Gandhi over the party's debacle in the assembly polls in three northeastern states, stating that the party scion needed some time to deliver results.

Congress suffered a humiliating defeat in Meghalaya, Nagaland and Tripura polls, the results for which were declared today.

"I do not think he (Rahul Gandhi) has failed. Give him time as he has just become the president (of Congress party)...It is not his defeat," Mr Abdullah told reporters on the sidelines of a function in Jammu.

"He will take time to grow in the organisation. Elections come and go," he said.

Asked about the chances of revival of the Congress after back-to-back defeats, the National Conference chief said everyone has revival chances if one worked for the people.

The National Conference was part of the previous UPA-led coalition at the centre.

 



