Don't Screen ''The Accidental PM'', Will Defame Manmohan Singh: Akalis

The Delhi Youth Wing of the Shiromani Akali Dal on Friday wrote to cinema halls urging them not to show "The Accidental Prime Minister" as the film will defame both Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and the country across the globe.

In a letter to cinema halls, Ramandeep Singh, President of Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi, Youth Wing, said that such films are a "serious attack on the minorities by the anti-minority forces such as RSS."

"The film deliberately demeaned the image of Manmohan Singh, the first Sikh Prime Minister of India, who is a world-renowned economist. The film will not only defame Singh but the country as well across the globe. The film shows the most critical and important decisions taken by Singh, in the capacity as the Prime Minister on the issues like nuclear deal and Kashmir, were unconstitutional. This will send a very bad picture in the international realm."

He also said that Manmohan Singh is shown as a weak Prime Minister in the film.

"However, everyone knew that all the parties including the BJP and Akali Dal had supported him on the Civil Nuclear Liability Bill. Such a strong PM is intentionally shown a week Prime Minister in this film."

The film, released on Friday, was based on a book with the same title written by Sanjaya Baru, former Prime Minister Singh's media advisor. Mr Baru's book was published in April 2014.