Don't Put The Gamchha Down: Biplab Deb's Jugaad For Masks

Biplab Kumar Deb said that it only takes seconds to turn the gamchha around one's neck into a mask

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb today provided an alternative for masks as coronavirus cases in India continued to rise.

Mr Deb posted a detailed video on Twitter addressing the people of Tripura and urging them to "always keep a Jal Gamchha (towel) and use it as a precaution alternative to mask".

It's my appeal to every citizen of our State to always keep a Jal Gamcha and use it as a precaution alternative to mask in addition to maintaining social distance against spreading COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/ef2n912Cnq — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) March 27, 2020

In the video, Mr Deb demonstrates how the towel can double as a mask when wrapped around one's mouth.

He said, sanitising masks coming in from Kolkata and Guwahati takes time but it only takes seconds to turn the gamchha around one's neck into a mask and it is also readily available with everyone.

"Till the time there is lockdown in the country, don't put the gamchha down. This way every household in Tripura will have a ready-made mask available to them," he further says in the video.

India has reported over 700 coronavirus cases so far with 17 deaths.