Don't Have Info On Any Proposal To Ban Sanatan Sanstha: Hansraj Ahir

All India | | Updated: August 23, 2018 07:50 IST
Hansraj Ahir said the Centre does not have "complete information" on plan to ban Sanatan Sanstha

Nagpur: 

The Centre does not have "complete information" on any proposal from the Maharashtra government to ban Sanatan Sanstha, Union Minister of State for Home Hansraj Ahir said in Nagpur on Wednesday.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home Deepak Kesarkarhad had reportedly said that the state government had sent a proposal to the central government seeking a ban on the outfit.

The demand to ban the right-wing organisation has been raised by many, including the opposition Congress.

To a question on the demand to ban the outfit, Mr Ahir said, "This is an internal matter of the state government which can take action accordingly."

"The Central government takes action only if any such proposal is sent to us. We don't have complete information on any such proposal."

If the state government sends any such proposal, it will first be inspected by Home ministry officials before it is moved forward, he said.

Veerendra Tawde, who was arrested by the CBI in 2016 in connection with the Narendra Dabholkar murder case of 2013, was allegedly a member of an offshoot of the Sanatan Sanstha.

 

