"4 Acres? I Have 40": M Kharge Chides Farmer For Crop Damage Complaint

A farmer who came to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge to complain about his crop, got an earful recently. The man had visited Mr Kharge's home in Kalaburagi -- a region still reeling under rain which has taken a massive toll on the crops.

A video clip of the meeting showed Mr Kharge asking the farmer how many acres he planted.

On hearing that it was 4 acres, he said he was suffering worse.

"I have planted in 40 acres and mine has been damaged worse than this," Mr Kharge said.

"This is like the saying that one who has delivered 3 kids comes to a person who has delivered 6 and talks about the struggle," he said.

"Anyways don't come here just for the sake of publicity, I am aware of this issue, I am aware of the crop losses this year. You may be able to sustain, but it is difficult for us. It is difficult to sustain with the size of our plantation," he said.

There have been demands that Kalaburagi - in north Karnataka --- of the Congress-ruled state be declared a flood-hit area and a special package be announced for the farmers of the area.

There have been floods in Chittapur area, with the Kangana river overflowing.

Many parts of the district have witnessed extensive damage to standing kharif crops -- gram, soya and cotton and dal.