PM Modi Asked For Help On Kashmir, Can Mediate: Trump Tells Imran Khan

US President Donald Trump with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. (Reuters)

US President Donald Trump today said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked him to help with the Kashmir region and that he would love to be a mediator, news agency Reuters reported.

President Trump, who hosted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan at the White house today, also said if asked, the US can intercede in the India, Pakistan relations.

"If I can help, I would love to be a mediator... If I can do anything to help, let me know," news agency AFP quoted him as saying.

The US has always maintained that Kashmir is a bilateral issue between India and Pakistan and it can be solved by the two nations involved.

